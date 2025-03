Cowboys reportedly make All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin the highest-paid special teams player in the NFL

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 05: KaVontae Turpin #9 of the Dallas Cowboys runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys have agreed to a three-year, $18 million contract with return specialist KaVontae Turpin, NFL Network reports.

Per the report, the deal makes Turpin the highest-paid special teams player in the NFL.

