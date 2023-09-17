Davante Adams leaves in Week 2 after brutal helmet-to-helmet hit

Davante Adams Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) lines up against the Denver Broncos during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams left the team's game in Week 2 after taking a nasty hit to the head.

The injury occurred in the fourth quarter of the team's 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. With roughly three minutes left, Adams took a big hit on an incomplete pass from Jimmy Garoppolo.

Adams was initially evaluated in the blue tent before heading back to the team's locker room. He did not return, and the Raiders did not issue an in-game update on his status.

Prior to the injury, Adams had six catches for 84 yards and a touchdown.

