David Montgomery leaves Lions-Vikings games with knee injury

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) runs the ball against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn) (Bruce Kluckhohn/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a knee injury.

Montgomery suffered the injury in the first quarter. He was tackled on a third-down run as Minnesota held a 10-0 lead. Montgomery was slow to get up after the hit and needed help from two trainers as he limped off the field.

The Lions initially listed Montgomery as questionable to return with a knee injury. The precise nature of his injury was unclear.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!