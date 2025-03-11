DeAndre Hopkins reportedly joining Ravens on a 1-year, $6 million deal

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 09: DeAndre Hopkins #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up prior to the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

After a short run and a Super Bowl trip with the Kansas City Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins is headed to Baltimore.

The wide receiver struck a one-year, $6 million deal with the Ravens on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Lamar Jackson has a new weapon: Sources say former #Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the #Ravens on a 1-year, $6Mdeal.



A new home with another AFC powerhouse. Deal done by Tory Dandy of CAA. pic.twitter.com/HVoxxELBrw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2025

Hopkins was dealt to the Chiefs by the Tennessee Titans ahead of the deadline last season, and he helped the team reach the Super Bowl for a third straight season. Hopkins had 437 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 10 games in Kansas City. He had two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in their loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, too.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.