Diamondbacks rookie phenom Corbin Carroll exits game with apparent shoulder injury

Arizona Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll, middle, is helped off the field by manager Torey Lovullo, left, and a member of the training staff after Carroll injured his shoulder while batting during the seventh inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

The Arizona Diamondbacks are holding their breath on Corbin Carroll after the rookie phenom exited their game Thursday with an apparent shoulder injury.

While hitting in the seventh inning against the New York Mets, Carroll swung and missed on a pitch and immediately grabbed his right shoulder after his backswing. He was in clear pain and quickly walked off the field with Diamondbacks trainers.

You can see the swing and reaction here:

This doesn't look good.



Corbin Carroll leaves the game in visible pain after a swing. pic.twitter.com/UbraB4y5ua — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) July 7, 2023

The Diamondbacks lost the game 9-0.

A right shoulder injury is especially concerning because the 22-year-old Carroll underwent surgery in 2021 to repair a posterior capsular avulsion and a labrum tear in the same shoulder, causing him to miss almost the entire season. He exited another game early last week due to a "really weird feeling" in the shoulder, appearing to escape the scare with no serious issues.

If Carroll is forced to miss significant time, it will be a brutal blow for the Diamondbacks and almost certainly cause him to miss the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday, in which he was the rare rookie voted a starter.

The honor was well-earned. In 335 plate appearances across 83 games this season, the former 16th overall pick is hitting .290/.365/.559 with 18 homers and 24 stolen bases in 26 attempts. He leads all MLB rookies in bWAR with 3.8 and was on track to not just win National League Rookie of the Year, but also capture more than a few MVP votes.

With Carroll leading the way, the Diamondbacks sit in first place in the NL West at 50-38. Now, they're only a half-game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have been dealing with injury issues of their own.