Did Robert Saleh Deserve to Be Fired? Jets in Trouble After Rodgers' Struggles | McCoy & Van Noy

In this action-packed episode of McCoy & Van Noy, Gerald McCoy and Kyle Van Noy break down the biggest stories from Week 5 of the NFL season.

Starting with Lamar Jackson's incredible MVP-worthy performance, the Ravens pulled off a thrilling OT victory against the Bengals, showing that Baltimore is a serious contender. Next, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Kareem Hunt step up as the Chiefs cruise past the Saints, improving to 5-0.

We then dive into the Vikings' dominant defense and Aaron Rodgers' three interceptions that have the Jets reeling. Is the future in trouble for New York?

The Cowboys narrowly edge out the Steelers in a close game as Dak Prescott delivers under pressure. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones leads the Giants to victory over the Seahawks, proving he can rise to the challenge.

The 49ers' offensive struggles and red zone issues lead us to discuss whether they can bounce back or face a breakdown in the coming weeks.

Finally, we break down Robert Saleh's shocking firing as head coach of the Jets and give our Week 6 NFL picks. You will want to experience this episode with bold predictions, deep insights, and the latest NFL news!

(1:15) - Lamar's MVP Case Grows as RAVENS Triumph in OT Thriller vs. Bengals!

(14:39) - JuJu & Hunt Step Up as CHIEFS Dominate Saints to Stay Undefeated

(19:37) - Vikings Defense Dominates as Rodgers Throws 3 Picks in JETS Struggles

(26:15) - Rodgers Throws 3 Picks, Jets in Trouble

(31:00) - Cowboys Edge Steelers in Close Battle: DAK Leads DALLAS to Victory

(37:18) - Giants Beat Seahawks – DANIEL JONES Rises While SEAHAWKS Struggle

(43.05) - Breakdown or Bounce Back, Red Zone & Injury Woes Raise Questions for 49ERS

(50:41) - Drive to Win: Gerald and Kyle's top players from Week 5

(55:10) - Robert Saleh FIRED as Jets Head Coach, What's Next for New York?

(1:02:52) - WEEK 6 NFL Picks, Who Will Come Out on Top?

