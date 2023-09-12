Disaster strikes for the Jets, Jordan Love looks legit and more Week 1 takeaways

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts

Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.

2:50 - AI has made its way to the NFL and we're not sure how to feel about it. The Dallas Cowboys introduced a very creepy Jerry Jones AI portrait, while the Los Angeles Chargers had AI robots roaming the stadium on Sunday to promote a movie. Charles is creeped out.

7:40 - Disaster struck the Jets on Monday night, as Aaron Rodgers is out for the season with an Achilles injury. Charles was at the game and describes one of the most drastic shifts in energy he's ever experienced in the crowd. The duo discuss where the Jets go from here, where the Jets went wrong this offseason and a concerning performance for the Bills' Josh Allen.

30:00 - Charles and Justis dive into more takeaways from Week 1, including the apparent lack of development from the Chicago Bears and the Atlanta Falcons' refusal to use their most talented players. They each decide on a team they have the least faith in going forward.

42:25 - Justis covers the Packers, and he was excited about QB Jordan Love's performance in Week 1. A discussion about the Packers win over the Bears ensues, and what Green Bay should expect in a matchup against the Falcons this Sunday.

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."