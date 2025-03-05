DK Metcalf reportedly requests trade from Seahawks

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are already down a longtime member of the wide receiver corps with Wednesday's release of Tyler Lockett.

Another may be on the move. Per NFL Network, DK Metcalf has requested a trade, and the Seahawks are considering granting it.

