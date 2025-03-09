DK Metcalf reportedly joining Steelers in trade from Seahawks, will sign $150M contract

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

DK Metcalf is joining the Pittsburgh Steelers and signing a lucrative new contract.

Per NFL Network, the Seattle Seahawks are trading Metcalf to the Steelers for a 2025 second-round pick. Metcalf will sign a five-year, $150 million contract with the Steelers, according to the report.

