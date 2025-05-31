Dodgers lose reliever Evan Phillips for season due to Tommy John surgery

Apr 20, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips (59) comes off the field during the game between the Texas Rangers and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Evan Phillips will miss the rest of the MLB season and some of the 2026 campaign as he is set to undergo Tommy John surgery.

After getting sidelined with a rotator cuff injury for their World Series win over the New York Yankees in October, Phillips returned to the mound in April. However, his return was short-lived, as he was placed back on the injury list on May 7 after just seven appearances due to discomfort in his forearm.

On Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced the end of Phillips' season ahead of their rematch with New York, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Roberts also noted that Phillips tried playing catch earlier this week ago, which "didn't go well."

Phillips had already been placed on the 60-day IL a day earlier, with Roberts telling reporters the injury had worsened.

"It's starting to get a little concerning," Roberts said, via MLB.com. "I don't know how long we can give it until he can attempt to start playing catch again. I'm getting a little kind of concerned, but hoping for the best."

After the initial forearm discomfort, Phillips received an MRI that showed no structural damage but revealed inflammation in his elbow. The Dodgers apparently found some damage later, as Tommy John surgery is a procedure for torn UCLs.

Phillips has made 201 regular season appearances in five seasons for the Dodgers. During his time in Los Angeles, he boasted a 2.22 ERA with 45 saves and 221 strikeouts over 195 innings. He also proved impressive in the playoffs, allowing zero earned runs over 12 games and 15.1 innings.

The Salisbury, Maryland native spent his first four seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays — recording a 7.26 ERA across 49 appearances.

Phillips and the Dodgers avoided salary arbitration in January by agreeing on a one-year, $6.1 million extension. Unfortunately, he now joins a laundry list of injuries, which includes six other relief pitchers for the struggling Dodgers. The team partially addressed those woes on Thursday with a trade for former Reds closer Alexis Díaz.

The defending World Series champions are 34-22, sitting atop the NL West after an eighth-inning meltdown against the Cleveland Guardians in their last game.