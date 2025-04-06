Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell placed on 15-day IL with shoulder inflammation

Los Angeles, CA - April 02: Starting pitcher Blake Snell of the Los Angeles Dodgers listens to the signals after Atlanta Braves scores in the first inning during a baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.(Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell has been placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, the team announced on Sunday. The move is retroactive to April 3.

In his two starts this season, the left-hander has compiled a 2.00 ERA, allowing two runs and seven hits in nine innings. However, Snell has also walked eight batters, indicating that something may not have been right at this early stage of the season.

Snell threw his regularly scheduled bullpen session between starts. But something appeared to be wrong, as he talked to trainer Thomas Albert and general manager Brandon Gomes afterward, according to the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris.