Dodgers to start Clayton Kershaw on Thursday, Tyler Glasnow on Wednesday, says Dave Roberts

Dodgers Brewers at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles, CA, Sunday, July 7, 2024 - Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw pitches from the mound at Dodger Stadium hours before a game against the Brewers as he continues to rehab from shoulder surgery. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers are adding some much-needed reinforcements to their starting rotation this upcoming week.

Manager Dave Roberts told reporters that Clayton Kershaw will be activated from the injured list and start on Thursday Tyler Glasnow will precede him in the rotation on Wednesday, providing the Dodgers with two of their most important arms against the rival San Francisco Giants.

Kershaw made the third start of his rehab assignment on Friday night for Triple-A Oklahoma City. Pitching on the road against Round Rock, he allowed three runs and six hits with two strikeouts in four innings.

"I want to be a part of it, want to be one of the best five guys we have," Kershaw told reporters afterward, via KVUE's Cory Mose. "Obviously right now, we're in a bit of dire straits, we need to hold on a little bit... if they need me now, I'll be ready."

Kershaw, 36, has not pitched for the Dodgers since recovering from surgery to repair his left shoulder capsule and ligaments around the ball-and-socket joint in November. His first attempt at a return was in June but after a rehab start, he felt lingering soreness and was shut down.

Last year, in his 16th MLB season, Kershaw started 24 games, striking out 137 batters in 131 2/3 innings and compiling a 2.46 ERA.

Glasnow went on the injured list earlier this month with back tightness. He's been the Dodgers' best starting pitcher, striking out 143 batters in 109 innings while notching an 8–5 record and 3.47 ERA in 18 appearances.

One more starter could soon rejoin the Dodgers' rotation with Bobby Miller throwing five scoreless innings for Oklahoma City, allowing four hits and four walks with four strikeouts. Miller made seven starts earlier this season, compiling an 8.07 ERA with 27 strikeouts in 29 innings, before going on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation.

The Dodgers' staff has been wiped out by injuries this season. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler are currently on the IL, in addition to Brusdar Graterol, Ryan Brasier, Michael Grove and Connor Brogdon. Tony Gonsolin is recovering from reconstructive elbow surgery performed last August, and Emmet Sheehan underwent Tommy John surgery in May.

Reliever Joe Kelly was activated from the IL on Friday.

