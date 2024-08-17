Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow goes back on injured list, this time with elbow tendinitis

Los Angeles Dodgers' Tyler Glasnow delivers to the plate against the Pittsburgh Pirates during a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jayne-Kamin-Oncea) (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/AP)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

For the second time in just over five weeks, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow is going on the injured list.

Glasnow was placed on the 15-day IL with elbow tendonitis. That follows him going to the IL on July 9 with back tightness.

Justin Wrobleski was recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City to take Glasnow's spot on the roster and started Friday's matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals. In his previous stint with the Dodgers this season, the left-hander made four starts, compiling a 4.04 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 20 innings. Wrobleski was sent back to the minors when the Dodgers added Jack Flaherty at the trade deadline.

This story will be updated.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!