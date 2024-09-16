Dolphins acquire Pro Bowl QB Tyler Huntley from Ravens with Tua Tagovailoa out with concussion

Seattle Seahawks v Baltimore Ravens BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 05: Tyler Huntley #2 of the Baltimore Ravens reacts as he walks off the field following an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Seattle Seahawks at M&T Bank Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

With Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out indefinitely due to a concussion, the Dolphins needed to find a plan B. On Monday, Miami made a move, signing former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler Huntley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad.

The Dolphins now have two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster, with Skylar Thompson set to start Sunday in Seattle.

BREAKING: The Dolphins are signing former Pro Bowl QB Tyler Huntley off the Ravens practice squad.



Miami backup QB Skylar Thompson is in line to start Sunday at Seattle with Tua Tagovailoa out, but Huntley could be a factor in coming weeks.

After Tagovailoa's injury Thursday night, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Skylar Thompson would be the Dolphins' QB1, but that they would bring in an additional quarterback. It appears that Huntley is their guy.

Huntley, undrafted out of Utah, spent four years as a backup to Lamar Jackson starting in 2020. In 2022, Jackson suffered an injury in Week 13 that sidelined him for the rest of the season, giving Huntley a chance to step in. The backup quarterback started in five games, including a playoff game, and earned a Pro Bowl nod for his effort.

Huntley signed with the Cleveland Browns in March, and made the roster for the 2024 season, but was released in August. He then returned to the Ravens to join their practice squad, but will now be on Miami's bench for the near future.

McDaniel has not given an estimate of how long Tagovailoa will be out, saying that they are giving him as much time as he needs to heal. Tagovailoa, who has a history of concussions, is taking his time with plans about his future, but currently does not plan to retire.

In the meantime, the Dolphins have Thompson and Huntley to get them through the season.