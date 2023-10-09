Dolphins' breakout rookie RB De'Von Achane dealing with a knee injury

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) runs with the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

De'Von Achane has been one of the NFL's best stories this season. The Miami Dolphins rookie running back has seven touchdowns the past three games and a 12.1-yard average per rushing attempt, which should not be possible in the NFL.

But now he's dealing with a knee injury.

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he didn't know how Achane was injured in Sunday's game and apparently tried to play through it, and the team was evaluating him Monday according to Adam Beasley of Pro Football Network. McDaniel wouldn't speculate on whether Achane could miss some time.

One reason the speedy Achane fell to the third round of the draft was his size. He was just 5-foot-8 and 188 pounds at the NFL scouting combine, and backs of his size rarely can handle a big workload as an NFL running back. Achane dealt with injuries in the preseason and now has a knee injury after three games in which he split time with Raheem Mostert.

Achane has added an exciting element to an already-fast Dolphins offense. He has 460 rushing yards on just 38 carries, which is unheard of. He also has 67 receiving yards, including a couple of touchdowns catching the ball.

The Dolphins will hope Achane's injury doesn't cost him any time, or very little. Considering how quickly Achane has helped boost the Dolphins offense to historic levels, it's something Miami will monitor closely.