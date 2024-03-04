Dolphins DT Christian Wilkins reportedly wont get tag, could be big prize in free agency

Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 07: Christian Wilkins #94 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a penalty by the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

NFL free agency is usually a letdown. Most of the best players in the league get franchise tagged or extended before they hit the open market.

That makes Christian Wilkins an interesting player this March.

The Miami Dolphins, who have salary cap issues, won't franchise tag Wilkins according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. There's still time for the Dolphins to get Wilkins signed to an extension or change their mind on the tag, but it seems like Wilkins will reach true free agency.

Given the lack of impact players who do reach the open market, Wilkins will have many suitors.

Christian Wilkins has been a productive player

Wilkins isn't an elite player, like defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh was years ago when he hit free agency and was signed by the Dolphins. Wilkins hasn't made a Pro Bowl. His Pro Football Focus grade among interior defenders last season was a good-not-great 29th.

But he is a very good player who checks a lot of boxes.

Wilkins just turned 28 in December. He has been durable, not missing a game for three straight seasons. He's a good run defender who also had nine sacks last season. He has the draft pedigree, as the 13th pick of the 2019 draft. Back to his days at Clemson, people have raved about Wilkins' character. There's a lot to like.

But perhaps the important thing is that in a watered-down market, it appears he'll be available.

Who could sign Wilkins?

Every team could use a productive, versatile interior defender who is 310 pounds and has a great health grade. Not every team has the cap space to land someone like Wilkins.

Among the teams with the most cap space in the NFL, the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears stand out as potential frontrunners. Both teams have needs at defensive tackle, a lot of cap space and not many potential elite targets to spend it on.

However, plenty of teams will make a run at Wilkins if he does reach free agency. It's rare to see someone at his level become available.