Dolphins' red-hot offense takes a big hit as rookie RB De'Von Achane heads to IR

Miami Dolphins running back De'Von Achane (28) looks at the stands as he walks off of the field during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) (Doug Murray/AP)

The Miami Dolphins offense will be a little slower the next few weeks.

Rookie sensation De'Von Achane, the team's lightning fast running back averaging an outrageous 12.1 yards per carry, is going on injured reserve according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game and will miss at least four weeks on IR.

The Dolphins still have plenty of playmakers, including in the backfield. Raheem Mostert will take on a bigger role and Jeff Wilson Jr. should be activated off injured reserve soon. The receivers are still great. But Achane had taken the offense to another level with his incredible big-play ability.

Achane had 460 rushing yards on just 38 carries. He has seven total touchdowns despite playing just four games. He also is just 188 pounds and there were questions about his ability to stay healthy, which is a reason he was available in the third round.

Achane will be out for four games, then the Dolphins have a bye in Week 10. He could return in Week 11. The Dolphins offense should be fine without him, just a lot less fun.