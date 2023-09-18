Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle in concussion protocol after taking bad hit vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) is tackled by New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (6) during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper) (Greg M. Cooper/AP)

The Miami Dolphins might be without one of their top wide receivers for their game against the Denver Broncos in Week 3.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel told the media Monday afternoon. Waddle left Sunday night's 24-17 win over the New England Patriots in the final minutes after taking a hard hit to his helmet.

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle is in the concussion protocol from Sunday night’s game. pic.twitter.com/mI6nwCNVfT — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) September 18, 2023

Waddle got concussed while jumping up to catch a pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Waddle got tackled by two different Patriots defenders. One caught Waddle on the way up, but the second guy, Patriots rookie linebacker Marte Mapu, caught him on the way down and led with his helmet. The play was flagged by the officials and Mapu was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

After the play ended, Waddle was clearly in pain, pounding on the ground with his fist before turning over and laying down on the grass. Dolphins training staff worked on him for a few minutes, but he ended up walking off the field under his own power. It was a short walk, since he went directly into the blue medical tent for more evaluation. Waddle was the Dolphins' top wide receiver against the Patriots, hauling in four catches for 86 yards. Combined with Week 1, he now has 8 receptions for 164 yards.

McDaniel wasn't able to give a timeline for Waddle's return, but he was able to share that Waddle has "already started progressing" through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol.