Donovan Mitchell to miss at least next 3 games for Cavaliers due to knee injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be without star Donovan Mitchell for at least their next three games.

Mitchell received a Platelet-Rich Plasma injection on Monday in Cleveland to help treat a bone bruise in his left knee, the team announced. He will miss at least their next three games recovering.

Mitchell hasn’t played since the Cavaliers’ double overtime loss to the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 28, where he had 19 points and five rebounds in 44 minutes at the United Center. It’s unclear what happened specifically to spark the injury, though he missed the team’s last two games due to “knee soreness.”

Assuming his recovery goes as planned, Mitchell could be back in the lineup for the Cavaliers for their March 10th matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. He’ll miss Tuesday’s game against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday’s game at the Atlanta Hawks and then Saturday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Mitchell has averaged 28 points, 6.2 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this season, his second with the Cavaliers after spending his first six seasons in the league with the Utah Jazz. The 27-year-old is in the third year of a five-year, $163 million deal with the team.

The Cavaliers enter Tuesday’s game with a 39-21 record, which has them in third in the Eastern Conference standings — though still nine games back from the Celtics.