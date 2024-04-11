Draft Deep Dive: WRs part 2 + Harmon reveals favorite deep sleepers

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Matt Harmon and the Yahoo Fantasy pod are back with part two of our 'Draft Deep Dive' series on the wide receivers. Charles McDonald and Harmon look at the Texas WRs as well as identify their favorite deep sleepers on day two and three of the draft.

The duo start the pod by looking at Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy and if either have true 1st round grades as prospects. Harmon details what makes each different and why fit and offensive ecosystem will play a major role in their success at the next level. Both share their concerns with Worthy's size and how it will translate to the NFL.

Harmon also shares his thoughts on other day two favorites like South Carolina's Xavier Legette, Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley, Oregon's Troy Franklin, and UCF's Javon Baker. McDonald shares the strengths and weaknesses he sees for all of them. The two also look at the other 'other Washington WRs' in Ja'Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan.

To end the pod, Harmon and McDonald reveal their favorite deep sleepers that could be steals on day three of the draft.

3:29 - Draft Deep Dive: WRs part two

3:58 - Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

12:36 - Texas WR Xavier Worthy

25:10 - South Carolina WR Xavier Legette

33:10 - Oregon WR Troy Franklin

41:11 - UCF WR Javon Baker

44:20 - Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley

47:45 - Deeper Sleeper WR prospects Harmon and McDonald like

