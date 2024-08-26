Drake Maye flashes upside in Patriots' preseason finale after Jacoby Brissett leaves with shoulder injury

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes against the Washington Commanders during the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/AP)

With New England's quarterback competition still ongoing, Jacoby Brissett got banged up and Drake Maye flashed his upside in the the Patriots' preseason finale against the Washington Commanders Sunday.

Brissett got the start against Washington backups and suffered what the Patriots announced was a right shoulder injury on New England's first drive of the game. Commanders defensive end K.J. Wright ran through the New England backfield untouched and sacked Brissett, driving his body into the turf.

Jacoby Brissett just got crunched. Might want to block KJ Henry on the edge, maybe? pic.twitter.com/ixoDI55qxR — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 26, 2024

Brissett grimaced after the hit but remained in the game to complete the drive. He threw two more passes before a Patriots punt. When New England's offense took the field next, Maye was at quarterback.

Cameras, meanwhile, caught Brissett clutching his shoulder on the sideline, but it wasn't clear how much the decision had to do with injury. Head coach Jerod Mayo said prior to the game that Brissett was only expected to play a series or two.

The Patriots eventually announced in the second quarter that Brissett sustained a right shoulder injury. He was officially listed as questionable to return, but his night in a preseason game was clearly done.

Maye ran the offense through the end of the first half. His first drive was his most impressive showing of the preseason. Facing third and 14 inside New England's 10-yard-line, Maye found a crease at the line of scrimmage and broke free for a scramble through a Commanders defense playing against a deep pass.

3rd and long... and Drake Maye finds a crease.



📺: #NEvsWAS on NBC/Peacock

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1CrU2xiPyM — NFL (@NFL) August 26, 2024

Known mostly for his arm strength coming out of North Carolina, Maye's adept at making plays with his feet and his athleticism.

Two plays later, Maye showed off his arm. On second-and-2 from the New England 33-yard-line, Maye found fellow rookie Ja'Lynn Polk (second round pick) on a play-action pass down field out of the reach of Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. The play went for 29 yards and a first down.

Drake Maye to Ja'Lynn Polk for 29.



Beautiful. 🔥



pic.twitter.com/s6OXxunI1W — Savage (@SavageSports_) August 26, 2024

Maye went on to complete three more passes on the drive that ended with a swing pass to running back Kevin Harris for an 18-yard touchdown.

Drake Maye 5-for-6 for 71 yards and this pass TD to get the #Patriots on the board on a drive that also included a 17-yard scramble for a first down on third-and-14. pic.twitter.com/7xrCldrNJ1 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 26, 2024

Maye finished the drive completing 5 of 6 passes for 71 yards and the score in addition to his 17-yard scramble.

Maye went on to finish the first half for New England. The Patriots didn't score again, but Maye further flashed his upside with a deep touchdown that was nullified by a penalty when given a chance in the two-minute drill.

Facing second-and-10 at the Washington 48-yard line, Maye escaped pressure and scrambled to his left before launching a deep downfield pass to K.J. Osborn, who was wide open near the sideline at the 10-yard line. Osbrone then ran it in for a would-be touchdown.

There was a penalty that nullified this TD, but this play is a great window into some of the special traits Drake Maye brings to the table



(🎥: @BenBrownPL) pic.twitter.com/clZ2q1NaFg — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 26, 2024

But an illegal formation penalty on left tackle Chukwuma Okorafor nullified the play. The penalty was indicative of an offensive line that struggled throughout the first half against Washington's backups.

Maye finished the first half completing 13 of 20 passes for 126 yards (6.3 yards per attempt) with a touchdown and no turnovers. He added 17 yards on the ground. He did not return for the start of the second half.

Again, Maye wasn't facing NFL starters on defense. But the effort was certainly a confidence booster for a rookie quarterback fresh out of training camp.

The question now becomes: who will start in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals? Maye — the No. 3 pick in April's draft — is the clear starter of the future. But there's a strong case to keep him on the bench early in his career.

Early reports out of training camp were that Maye was raw and could benefit from seasoning on the sideline. And there's no hurry in New England. This Patriots team is not built to win now and doesn't project to come close to contention in the AFC East. It's an ideal situation to ease a young quarterback into his new role — especially with a seasoned veteran and capable starter in Brissett on the roster.

Maye has since taken steps forward include Sunday's game and in a Week 2 preseason effort against the Philadelphia Eagles that drew praise from Mayo.

"He definitely took a step forward," Mayo said after the Eagles game. "The competition isn't over. They're still going to go out there, and they have to show not only themselves and their coaches but also their teammates. So, it's definitely still a competition."

Of course, if Brissett is genuinely injured, that changes the calculus on Mayo's decision. The preseason is over, and the Patriots will have two weeks off from competition before their Sept. 8 season opener — a span in which Mayo will name a starting quarterback.