Durant vents about media coverage, Spoelstra gets paid & an NBA viewing guide | Good Word with Goodwill

Vincent Goodwill talks about Ja Morant’s future, what the Spoelstra contract extension really means and why Kevin Durant is frustrated.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill podcast, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Ja Moran't season-ending shoulder surgery and what it means for the rest of the Western Conference and the Memphis Grizzlies.

Vinnie and Producer John also discuss the long-term big-money contract extension the Miami Heat gave to head coach Erik Spoelstra and what is says for his future in the organization.

Kevin Durant talked with FOX Sports about his frustrations with the way that he is covered and talked about, leading Vinnie to explain how KD ended up in a no-win situation in Phoenix.

Finally, Vince and Producer John talk about the NBA games that they are most excited to watch this week, including a big test for the Milwaukee Bucks against the Boston Celtics.

