Dwayne Haskins' estate reaches 'partial settlement' with owner, driver of truck that killed QB

Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 21: Dwayne Haskins #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks to pass during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Heinz Field on August 21, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The estate of former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins has reached a combined settlement in its lawsuit against the driver, owner and broker of the dump truck that struck and killed him last year, Haskins' wife Kalabrya announced through her lawyer on Friday.

That trio was a portion of the 14 people or entities against whom Kalabria filed suit last week. The estate's lawyer, Rick Ellsley, confirmed in the statement that the case continues to proceed against multiple other defendants in Broward County, while settlements with other parties were already secured.

Haskins, then a backup quarterback on the Pittsburgh Steelers, died on April 9, 2022 at the age of 24 when he was struck by the truck while walking on a highway after his car ran out of gas. A toxicology report determined him to have a blood alcohol content between .20 and .24 when he died.

In a previous statement on behalf of Kalabrya, Ellsley alleged the truck was speeding, carrying excessive cargo, had problems with its brakes and was traveling on low-tread tires with separated sidewalls. The statement also claimed several other cars in front of and behind the truck saw Haskins and avoided him, and that their lights and a bright traffic construction signal board had illuminated Haskins.

The driver's cell phone records were allegedly not disclosed, and he also reportedly refused to provide a blood sample to police for an alcohol test.

In addition to the people tied to the truck, the Haskins estate is suing the Florida Department of Transportation, a rental car company and four people alleged to have drugged and robbed Haskins before his death. The Florida DOT is alleged to have not properly maintained the road, provide adequate lighting or post a lower speed limit while construction was being done. The suit claims the rental company gave Haskins a pickup truck with a mechanical defect that caused it to run out of gas.