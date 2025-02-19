Eagles promote Kevin Patullo to take over as offensive coordinator after Super Bowl run

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: Philadelphia Eagles coach Kevin Patullo looks on during the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 22, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have their next offensive coordinator.

The Eagles promoted Kevin Patullo to the position officially on Wednesday afternoon. He will now replace Kellen Moore, who left after their Super Bowl win to take over as the next head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

Kevin Patullo has been named our Offensive Coordinator.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/M5DlXg9pvg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 19, 2025

Patullo was hired by the Eagles ahead of the 2021 campaign, and he’s spent the past four seasons as their pass game coordinator. He was promoted to associate head coach in 2023, too.

The Eagles rolled over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX earlier this month, which brought the franchise its second ever championship and ended hopes of a historic three-peat for the Chiefs. The Eagles went 14-3 this season, won the NFC East and reached the Super Bowl for the second time in three seasons.

