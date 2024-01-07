Eagles WR A.J. Brown goes back to locker room after injuring his knee

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) warms up before playing against the New York Giants in an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) (Adam Hunger/AP)

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles' downward spiral might have gotten much worse in the regular-season finale.

Star receiver A.J. Brown suffered a right knee injury after catching a short slant pass. He was stripped by New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud from behind, then McCloud fell on Brown's knee as the ball bounced on the turf.

Brown immediately grabbed at his right knee. He stayed down in pain.

Brown walked gingerly back to the locker room after being looked at in the medical tent.

Philadelphia has been in a slump to end the season. They started 10-1 and then lost four of five before the finale against the Giants. The hope for the Eagles was turning it around in the playoffs behind one of the most talented rosters in the NFL.

Philadelphia's postseason hopes would get a lot dimmer without Brown, one of the best receivers in the NFL.

