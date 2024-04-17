Early MLB season evaluations, which teams are up and which are down, Jack Leiter debut

Thursday marks the three week window from the start of the 2024 MLB season, so we thought this would be the perfect time to give some early season evaluations based on what we’ve seen thus far.

Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman go through all thirty Major League Baseball teams and discuss whether they're feeling better, worse or the same about each club compared to how they were feeling before the season started. While clubs like the Atlanta Braves and New York Yankees have lost their aces to injury, the guys are only feeling better about one of those teams.

The guys also talk about why they're feeling better about teams like the Los Angeles Angels (thank you Mike Trout) and the Milwaukee Brewers (thank you Jackson Chourio) and why they're now down on the Los Angeles Dodgers and somehow even more down on the Chicago White Sox.

Later on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, Jake & Jordan discuss the long-awaited debut of the 2nd overall pick of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft, Jack Leiter, and what Texas Rangers fans might be able to expect from the 23-year-old.

2:52 - AL East

10:56 - AL Central

20:08 - AL West

29:51 - NL East

40:39 - NL Central

51:04 - NL West

1:00:11 - Jack Leiter debut

