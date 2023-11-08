Ekeler's Edge: Identifying fantasy bounce back candidates for second half of season

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

The Chargers and Austin Ekeler have roared back to life the last two weeks so no better time to identify the biggest fantasy bounce back candidates for the second half of the season with the the RB and Matt Harmon in the latest edition of Ekeler's Edge.

But first the two recap the Chargers dominant performance against the Jets on MNF and the bad beats caused by Ekeler's late TD. The two then discuss the significance of Chargers WR Keenan Allen eclipsing 10,000 career receiving yards and what makes him a special route runner.

Harmon also gets Ekeler's perspective on Josh Dobbs' heroic performance for the Vikings in Week 9 and how hard it is for anyone to step in and play QB for a new team in a pinch. The two then update the Ekeler Invitational fantasy league where both got Ws in Week 9.

The two end the show by identifying bounce backs candidates for the second half of the fantasy football season and providing their bold predictions for Week 10:

3:52 - Recapping big MNF win over the Jets

8:37 - Austin reacts to bad beats for his late MNF touchdown

11:19 - Putting into perspective the greatness of Keenan Allen

16:35 - Chargers being 'in the hunt' + Eyebrow-gate

20:04 - The Chess Match that is football

26:32 - Austin explains how insane Josh Dobbs performance was

31:41 - Ekeler Invitational Update: Austin and Matt get the W

34:17 - Austin's thoughts on Raiders rebirth

39:15 - Second half bounce back fantasy candidates

45:01 - Bold fantasy predictions for Week 10

