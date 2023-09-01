Errol Spence Jr. reportedly activates rematch clause vs. Terence Crawford

Errol Spence Jr., left, and Terence Crawford pose during a weigh-in for their upcoming fight Friday, July 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. The two are scheduled to fight in an undisputed welterweight championship boxing match Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher/AP)

Errol Spence Jr. is willingly stepping back into the ring with Terence Crawford.

The former champ has activated his rematch clause to get another shot at the now-undisputed welterweight champion of the world, according to ESPN. The date and location of the rematch have yet to be revealed.

The decision comes a month after Crawford demolished Spence in a highly anticipated clash between two of boxing's top pound-for- fighters. The bout was expected to be evenly matched, but Crawford instead put on a clinic for nine rounds until the referee called the fight. The win improved Crawford's record to 40-0 and made him the first boxer to ever become the undisputed champ in two weight classes.

Spence suffered the first loss of his professional career, sending him down to 28-1. After the fight, Yahoo Sports pushed Crawford past Naoya Inoue for the top spot in its pound-for-pound rankings and moved Spence, once no. 5, down to No. 10.

The rematch is reported to likely take place at junior middleweight rather than welterweight, marking a debut at the weight for both fighters.

Crawford figures to enjoy another lucrative night facing Spence again, but has made it pretty clear that there are other fights he'd rather be making. He proposed a megafight against Canelo Alvarez just two days prior, something Alvarez reportedly said he'd be open to.

@Canelo vs Crawford is definitely by far the biggest fight in boxing. — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) August 29, 2023

Top Rank has also requested the WBO make Teofimo Lopez a "super champion" at super lightweight, which could help make him a mandatory challenger for Crawford if he moves up to welterweight.

Clearly, Crawford will have no shortage of challengers over the next few years if he keeps winning.