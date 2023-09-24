F1 results: Max Verstappen easily wins Japanese GP ahead of McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri; full results

Japanese Grand Prix results
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Not classified:Alexander Albon (23), Williams-MercedesLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Japanese Grand Prix TV/streaming schedule
All times Eastern
Thursday10:25 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Free practice 1 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)
Friday1:55-3 a.m.: Free practice 2 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)10:25 p.m.-11:30 p.m.: Free practice 3 (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)
Saturday1:55-4 a.m.: Qualifying (ESPN2, F1 TV Pro)11:30 p.m.-12:55 a.m. (Sunday): Pre-race show (ESPN)
Sunday1-3 a.m.: Japanese Grand Prix (ESPN, F1 TV Pro)
Japanese Grand Prix starting grid
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes
Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes
Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari
Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT
Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes
George Russell (63), Mercedes
Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT
Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault
Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault
Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari
Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes
Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari
Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari
Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes
Japanese Grand Prix circuit, lap count, tire compounds
Circuit: Suzuka International Racing Course (3.608-mile, 18-turn permanent facility) in Mie Prefecture, JapanRace length: 53 laps for 191.05 milesLap record: 1:30.983 (Lewis Hamilton, 2019)Tire compounds: C1 (Hard), C2 (Medium) C3 (Soft)2022 winner: Max Verstappen, Red Bull-RBPT
🇯🇵 #JapaneseGP preview— Pirelli Motorsport (@pirellisport) September 19, 2023
⚠️ High lateral and vertical loads
🧪 Two extra sets of C2 prototypes#Fit4F1 pic.twitter.com/svo7lCVK3t
Top drivers and best bets for the Japanese Grand Prix
Verstappen once again enters as the overwhelming favorite, according to BetMGM. Oddsmakers are apparently unfazed by his record-setting 10-race win streak getting snapped in Singapore last weekend and speculation about new technical directives being the reason for Red Bull's dip in performance at Marina Bay. Sergio Perez has the next-best odds at 11-to-1.
Best odds to winMax Verstappen -350Sergio Perez +1100Lando Norris +1400
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg wrote earlier in the week on some bets he likes for Suzuka, including both McLarens to finish in the points (-250), last week's winner Carlos Sainz to finish in the top six (-225) and Lewis Hamilton to score a second straight podium (+175).
F1 world drivers’ championship standings
1. Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 374 2. Sergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPT – 223 3. Lewis Hamilton (44), Mercedes – 180 4. Fernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 170 5. Carlos Sainz (55), Ferrari – 142 6. Charles Leclerc (16), Ferrari – 123 7. George Russell (63), Mercedes – 129 8. Lando Norris (4), McLaren-Mercedes – 97 9. Lance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-Mercedes – 47 10. Pierre Gasly (10), Alpine-Renault – 4511. Oscar Piastri (81), McLaren-Mercedes – 42 12. Esteban Ocon (31), Alpine-Renault – 36 13. Alexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes – 21 14. Nico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-Ferrari – 9 15. Valtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 6 16. Zhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-Ferrari – 4 17. Yuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 3 18. Kevin Magnussen (20), Haas-Ferrari – 3 19. Liam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 2 20. Logan Sargeant (2), Williams-Mercedes – 021. Nyck De Vries (21), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0 22. Daniel Ricciardo (3), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPT – 0
Japanese Grand Prix entry list
Max Verstappen (1), Red Bull-Honda RBPTSergio Perez (11), Red Bull-Honda RBPTCharles Leclerc (16), FerrariCarlos Sainz (55), FerrariLewis Hamilton (44), MercedesGeorge Russell (63), MercedesPierre Gasly (10), Alpine-RenaultEsteban Ocon (31), Alpine-RenaultLando Norris (4), McLaren-MercedesOscar Piastri (81), McLaren-MercedesZhou Guanyu (24), Alfa Romeo-FerrariValtteri Bottas (77), Alfa Romeo-FerrariFernando Alonso (14), Aston Martin-MercedesLance Stroll (18), Aston Martin-MercedesKevin Magnussen (20), Haas-FerrariNico Hülkenberg, (27), Haas-FerrariLiam Lawson (40), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTYuki Tsunoda (22), AlphaTauri-Honda RBPTLogan Sargeant (2), Williams-MercedesAlexander Albon (23), Williams-Mercedes
Japanese Grand Prix weather
The forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain for Friday's practice sessions but dry, partly cloudy conditions for Saturday's qualifying and Sunday's race. Should rain wipe out FP2 — when teams conduct qualifying simulations and collect long run data — we could be in for a jumbled grid. Otherwise, expect Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes and McLaren to be at the top, likely in that order.