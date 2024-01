FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. The Atlanta Falcons interviewed Los Morris for the head coaching vacancy on Saturday,, Jan 20, 2024, adding a familiar name to list of candidates. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File) (Kyusung Gong/AP)

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their new head coach, according to multiple Thursday reports.

The news comes after the team held two separate interviews with New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick.

Falcons plan to hire Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris as their head coach, per sources. pic.twitter.com/qlz3PbgEtJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2024

This story will be updated.