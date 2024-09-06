Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Ben Joyce tops the list of priority adds ahead of the weekend

Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Angels ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 16: Ben Joyce #44 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 16, 2024 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images) (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

As is always the case in September, this week’s list of fantasy baseball adds is focused almost entirely on the next few days. Head-to-head managers can’t look past this week’s matchups, while those in roto formats should take things one series at a time as they attempt to climb in specific categories.

Ben Joyce (RP, Los Angeles Angels, 34%)

When the Angels traded Carlos Estévez at the deadline, it was assumed that Joyce would become the closer. Unfortunately, we had to wait a while to confirm his role, as the team didn't provide many save chances in early August. But Joyce is clearly their ninth-inning man, having collected the team's past three saves. With his ability to log eye-popping radar gun readings, Joyce could keep his new role for several years.

Andrew Heaney (SP, Texas Rangers, 24%)

Heaney thrived during the toughest part of a two-start week when he struck out eight Yankees across five scoreless innings on Tuesday. The southpaw has allowed just one earned run across his past three starts, and although he doesn’t go deep into games, he still warrants plenty of attention for a favorable home matchup against the Angels (27th in runs scored) on Sunday.

Frankie Montas (SP, Milwaukee Brewers, 23%)

Although Montas hasn’t been dominant with the Brewers, he has fared well enough (3.82 ERA, 1.27 WHIP) to enter the streamer discussion. Those who need a push as we head into the weekend should strongly consider adding Montas for his home start against the Rockies on Friday, as Colorado ranks 28th in runs scored on the road.

Jeffrey Springs (SP, Tampa Bay Rays, 48%)

Those who need a two-start pitcher next week should consider stashing Springs now. The right-hander initially stumbled when returning from Tommy John surgery before logging a 2.22 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP and a 31:7 K:BB ratio across his past five starts. Admittedly, Springs has a challenging schedule when he faces the Phillies and Guardians next week. However, the slate may not be as tough as it appears, as the Phillies rank 12th in OPS since the All-Star break, while the Guardians place 25th.

Miguel Amaya (C, Chicago Cubs, 27%)

Amaya was recommended in this space last week, as he has been outstanding in the second half (.812 OPS) after ditching his high leg kick and replacing it with a toe tap. But there is a second reason to consider Amaya right now, as the Cubs will visit Coors Field next week and take on baseball’s worst pitching staff. Amaya should be regarded as a top-10 catcher for the upcoming scoring period.

Connor Norby (2B/3B, Miami Marlins, 51%)

After all the early season discussions regarding the Orioles' exciting list of prospects, it’s possible that the most productive member of the bunch will end up earning his fantasy value with the lowly Marlins. Norby has been terrific in 15 games with Miami, logging a .953 OPS while producing three homers and two steals. And the 24-year-old is in possession of a favorable lineup spot, batting second behind dynamic leadoff man Xavier Edwards.

JJ Bleday (OF, Oakland A’s, 40%)

I know that the A’s generate few headlines, but the lack of interest in Bleday is robbing managers of a terrific asset. The 26-year-old has been terrific during the second half, batting .287 with nine homers and a .913 OPS. And he isn’t part of a weak lineup, as the A’s rank 11th in second-half OPS. Bleday is one of the few men in this week’s article who earned a spot on his talent, rather than his upcoming matchups.

Dylan Crews (OF, Washington Nationals, 42%)

When Crews was initially promoted to the majors, I avoided writing about him. After all, I assumed managers will surely add one of baseball’s best prospects, especially when he is set for a full-time role. But the rush to add Crews has been slower than expected, despite the fact that the 22-year-old has collected two homers and three steals in his initial nine games. Crews is already hitting leadoff, and he should be rostered in every five-outfielder league.

Blake Perkins (OF, Milwaukee Brewers, 2%)

Adding Perkins is the perfect example of moves that only make sense in September. The right-handed hitter has fared best against lefties this season, and all batters tend to fare best against the Rockies. On Saturday and Sunday, Perkins and his teammates will face Colorado southpaws Ty Blach and Kyle Freeland, which puts him in an excellent position to make an impact. Perkins can also be expected to hit high in the lineup for those games. Managers who want to roster the outfielder for more than two days should know that his initial two games next week are also against lefties.