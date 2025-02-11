Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings for the 2025 MLB season

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in action against the New York Yankees during Game Five of the 2024 World Series at Yankee Stadium on October 30, 2024 in New York City. The Dodgers defeated the Yankees 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Yes, ladies and gentlemen, fantasy baseball is BACK! Our game is open for the 2025 MLB season, with some great new features, and we're ready to help you build those eventual championship-winning teams!

First up, our 2025 fantasy baseball draft rankings.

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don and Scott Pianowski have compiled their first batch of ranks to help you get the wheels turning on your draft prep. They've tagged and tabulated every position to make our team-building job easier.

[Fantasy Baseball Draft Rankings: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP]

Who should be the 2025 No. 1 pick? Is it Shohei Ohtani, fresh off an MVP-winning season (and set to return to the mound to show off his two-way ability — Ohtani the hitter and pitcher are two different players for fantasy of course — this season)? Should you take a chance instead on Bobby Witt Jr., who just delivered the best season of his young career? Or maybe you'll want to start your draft with the ever-consistent Aaron Judge, who won his second MVP in as many years?

Whatever approach you take to drafting, we're here to assist every step of the way — check out our 2025 rankings!

Who are you most excited to draft this season?