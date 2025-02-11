Fantasy Baseball Third Base (3B) Rankings for 2025

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 05: Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) celebrates as the ball hit by Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas (8) (not pictured) lands in the left field seats for a 3-run home run during the first inning of the Major League Baseball ALDS Game 1 between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians on October 5, 2024, at Progressive Field in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since 2018, few hitters — let alone third basemen — have provided the power-speed combination that José Ramírez has done. He's been a veritable 20-20, 30-20, 20-30 machine during that span, and he topped it all in 2024.

Ramírez was incredible last season, nearly delivering a 40-40 season — all while turning 32 years old! He's an incredible player who leads a position that is bereft of multi-category fantasy baseball production outside of the top names.

Having a third baseman like Ramírez is truly a benefit in fantasy baseball, and especially in the upcoming 2025 season.

Check out who comes after Ramírez in our 3B draft rankings for 2025:

Who is your top third base target for 2025?