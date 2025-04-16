Fantasy baseball's current No. 1 hitter could be the top player of 2025, and other early season risers

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres celebrates after hitting a home run in the eighth inning during the game against the Chicago Cubs at Petco Park on April 14, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images)

Fernando Tatís Jr., San Diego Padres

Tatís can only rise so far with a 13.4 Yahoo ADP, but he'd be a top-three pick in drafts held today. Questions will always remain regarding his shoulder (he even had a scare last week), but he looks as healthy as he's been in years (after proclaiming so throughout the offseason).

"I haven't felt this good since the offseason of 2020 coming into 2021," Tatis said to Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. "It feels great. My body is in a great spot, my swing is in an amazing spot. And definitely looking forward to what this year is going to be."

Tatís wasn't lying. If we include last season, he's up to 13 homers over his last 39 games. And Tatís already has more than half of last season's SB total in 333 fewer at-bats. He leads the league in xwOBA over the last two weeks and is slugging .646 — with a 12.0 BB% and a 12.0 K%!

Tatís has legit 40/40 upside when healthy, so he could be the top fantasy player in 2025.

Jung Hoo Lee, OF, San Francisco Giants

Lee posted an 83 wRC+ over 145 ABs before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury as a rookie. But he's been a fantasy star to open 2025. Lee entered this week ranked third in OPS and with only Aaron Judge sporting a higher slugging percentage. Lee has already recorded more home runs, stolen bases, runs scored and RBI than he had during his rookie campaign in 91 fewer at-bats. Thanks to terrific plate discipline, Lee's .332 expected batting average is in the top 5% of the league. He's been a top 15 fantasy player over the first 3+ weeks of the year.

While Oracle Park will limit Lee's homer upside (all his HRs have come in Yankee Stadium this year), the Giants are attempting steals far more than last season. Lee is batting third in San Francisco's lineup, and he became the first left-handed hitter ever to hit two home runs off lefty Carlos Rodón in the same game. It appears Lee can win a batting title and could run more than expected, so he's been a clear fantasy riser after going undrafted in 60% of Yahoo leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom, 1B, Athletics

Soderstrom launched two more homers Tuesday and leads MLB with eight HR already. The lefty has struggled against southpaws, but he's been hitting third in the Athletics' lineup and owns a staggering 259 wRC+ against right-handers. Soderstrom has improved his BB% (11.1) and decreased his K% from 24.9 as a rookie down to 18.1 this season. The first-round pick (and pride of Turlock, CA) has an expected slugging percentage in the top 4% of the league, and his Batting Run Value is in the 99th percentile.

It looks like Soderstrom's batting average may not be as big of a risk as advertised. He owns a 3:6 K:BB ratio over the last eight games and is one of only six hitters with a Barrel% over 14% and a K% under 20%. Soderstrom hasn't appeared at catcher yet, but he could eventually gain eligibility there. He won't be losing at-bats once Nick Kurtz is inevitably called up.

Almost any move outside of the Oakland Coliseum was going to be an upgrade for Athletics hitters, and their new park in Sacramento has been highly favorable for offense in the very early going. It's best to use three years as a sample for Park Factors, so take nine games with a giant grain of salt. But Sutter Health Park has increased HR for LHB by 13%, boosted walks by 29% and decreased strikeouts by 24%. The Athletics appear to have gone from a decidedly pitcher's park to a possibly extreme hitter's venue, and the Sacramento weather will heat up over summer. Meanwhile, Soderstrom owns a 1.668 OPS on the road compared to just .614 at home to open the season, so he hasn't even taken advantage of his new digs yet.

Soderstrom went undrafted in more than 70% of Yahoo leagues, but he’s been a top 10 fantasy player so far.

Ben Rice, 1B New York Yankees

Rice has always raked throughout the minors, and he's making the most of his opportunity with Giancarlo Stanton sidelined. Rice is up to five homers with a 15.4 BB% and a 23.1 K%. He entered Tuesday with a 211 wRC+ that ranked fourth among 177 qualified hitters. Rice's Statcast numbers are as good as it gets, including an xwOBA and a Batting Run Value both in the top 1% of the league. Rice ranks top five in Barrel% since his major league debut last June, sandwiched between Kyle Schwarber and Juan Soto.

Yankee Stadium has increased homers for left-handed batters an AL-high 25% over the last three seasons, and Rice should rack up counting stats while batting in the middle or top of New York's lineup. He can also add 5-10 steals. Stanton is getting somewhat closer to returning, but Rice is making a strong case for a full-time role over the rest of the season.

Rice went undrafted in 95% of Yahoo leagues, but he currently looks like one of the league's best hitters.

James Wood, OF, Washington Nationals

Wood is walking more and has posted a 171 wRC+ while being a top 25 fantasy player. Wood is on pace to hit 57 homers, steal 29 bases, score 114 runs and record 123 RBI. Wood sports the third-highest GB% among 177 qualified hitters thanks to a negative launch angle, but it's hard to argue with the results. Quite simply, Wood looks like a star already, and the stolen bases should continue on an aggressive-running Nationals team. Wood struggled against southpaws as a rookie, posting just a .659 OPS, but he's batting .318/.375/.818 against left-handers early on in 2025, showing real growth. Wood is a fantasy riser whose ADP will be top 20 in 2026.

Spencer Torkelson, 1B, Detroit Tigers

Torkelson is a former No. 1 overall pick who's one season removed from clubbing 31 homers as a 23-year-old. He was a fantasy bust last season and sent to the minors, but an injury opened a role in Detroit. Torkelson has responded by batting .270 with five homers, 13 runs scored and 12 RBI over his first 17 games. He's hitting cleanup and is in no danger of being sent to the minors again anytime soon. Torkelson remains a BA risk with a career-high 30.7 K%, but that has come with career-bests in BB% (10.7) and Hard Hit% (52.4).

It's been a small sample, but Torkelson also had a huge spring (172 wRC+), and he's made some dramatic changes with his swing and stance. He'll likely suffer an inevitable slump at some point given his profile, but Torkelson, who went undrafted in 94% of Yahoo leagues, looks primed for a big fantasy season in 2025.

Kyren Paris, 2B, Los Angeles Angels

Paris is off to an incredible start and is one of only two players with five homers and five steals over just 41 at-bats. He's the fastest player in MLB history to record five HR and four SB (30 plate appearances). Paris is a former second-round pick (at 17 years old) who underwent a complete swing transformation with Aaron Judge's personal hitting coach during the offseason and now sports a 255 wRC+. Paris possesses impressive tools, including Sprint Speed in the 93rd percentile.

Paris had a sky-high 35.2 K% across the minors, and projection systems remain highly pessimistic. He owns the biggest difference in wOBA and expected wOBA among all 277 hitters. There's certainly a chance Paris is this year's Rece Hinds, but he's a clear fantasy riser with upside.