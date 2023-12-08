Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Stream Orlando Robinson with Bam Adebayo out

Indiana Pacers v Miami Heat MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 02: Orlando Robinson #25 of the Miami Heat dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the fourth quarter of the game at Kaseya Center on December 02, 2023 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By Gabe Allen, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

Like last week’s waiver wire column, the focal point this week is still on deeper formats. In fact, only two of the six suggested adds below are rostered in at least 20% of leagues. Although there are always more than enough injuries to keep the waiver wire alive and well, this stage of the NBA season tends to be the calm before the storm — that is, the trade deadline (Feb. 8) and post-All-Star break stretch (Feb. 22). As such, this is typically a good time to focus on short-term stopgaps, unless of course there’s a second-half breakout candidate you can afford to stash.

Patrick Williams, Chicago Bulls (40% rostered)

Williams just had his six-game streak of double-digit scoring snapped. However, he has been performing at a high level over the last few weeks, averaging 12.9 points (52.2% FG, 42.3% 3PT, 64.3% FT), 5.4 rebounds, 1.6 threes, 1.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 30.8 minutes. With Zach LaVine (foot) sidelined for at least the next several weeks, there should be plenty of shots to go around for the likes of Williams, who has also been delivering well-rounded production. Consistency hasn’t been his calling card thus far in his career, but he’s a solid streaming option.

Orlando Robinson, Miami Heat (21% rostered)

Robinson has played well in a pair of starts at center while Bam Adebayo (hip) is on the mend, combining for 31 points, 17 boards, seven dimes, four treys, three swipes and one swat across 63 minutes. Adebayo is expected to remain sidelined until at least next Friday, so Robinson makes sense as a short-term streamer, especially if you’re already rostering Adebayo.

Derrick Jones Jr., Dallas Mavericks (14% rostered)

Jones has scored a dozen points or more in four straight games, averaging 16.8 points (56.1% FG, 54.2% 3PT, 80.0% FT), 4.5 boards, 3.3 threes, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes during that same span. The three-point shooting is not something he has a reputation for providing on a regular basis, but his ability to slot in at multiple positions and make athletic plays on both ends of the floor bodes well for his role on the team long term.

Matisse Thybulle, Portland Trail Blazers (11% rostered)

Following a sluggish start to the season, Thybulle has been tearing it up on the defensive end for over a month now. Over the last 15 outings, he is averaging 7.1 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.7 threes, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.2 minutes. Although he’s strictly a defensive specialist, there simply aren’t that many players combining for nearly three combined steals and blocks per game — especially on the waiver wire. If you can live with the lack of production in most other categories, Thybulle is worthy of consideration based on his stocks alone.

Marvin Bagley III, Detroit Pistons (10% rostered)

Jalen Duren (ankle) will miss at least the next two weeks, during which time Bagley is likely to see an increase in playing time. Although he’s unlikely to play 30-plus minutes per night unless he totally outshines fellow big man James Wiseman, Bagley’s per-36-minutes averages of 19.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks highlight his ability to stuff the stat sheet when he’s heavily involved. As such, managers in deep leagues ought to think about adding him.

Dennis Smith Jr., Brooklyn Nets (8% rostered)

Small sample size alert! Over the last two contests, Smith has combined for 23 points, 14 boards, 10 dimes versus only one turnover, four steals and one block across 43 minutes. Brooklyn is without Ben Simmons (back) and Lonnie Walker (hamstring) for at least the next couple of weeks, during which time Smith may continue to be relied upon off the bench. Former lottery picks such as Smith and Bagley, both of whom are trying to carve out a spot in the league long-term, are often worth taking a flier on — especially when injuries lift them into larger roles. Especially in deep points leagues, both Bagley and Smith should be considered.

