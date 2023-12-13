Fantasy Basketball Drop Candidates: Time to cut these players amid changing roles?

Boston Celtics v Indiana Pacers: Quarterfinals - 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 04: Al Horford #42 of the Boston Celtics looks on in the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during the NBA In-Season Tournament at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on December 04, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By Jason Shebilske, RotoWire

Special to Yahoo Sports

With the In-Season Tournament in the rear-view mirror, there have been plenty of regular-season games this week to help evaluate players.Draymond Green could be facing a suspension after striking Jusuf Nurkić during Tuesday's matchup, while several injuries have popped up around the league recently. As teams return to their regular schedules, several players may be worth dropping for fantasy basketball managers in search of a boost.

Al Horford, Boston Celtics (56% rostered)

Horford recently drew five consecutive starts for Boston and averaged 9.4 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 31.4 minutes per game during that time. However, he's retreated to the bench over the past two matchups withKristaps Porziņģis back in action. Horford posted a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in his return to a bench role, but he's been considerably less productive as a reserve overall, averaging 6.3 points and 6.0 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game over 12 appearances off the bench this year.

As Horford displayed with his double-double in Friday's win over the Knicks, he'll still have opportunities to showcase upside off the bench, and he should be one of the top candidates to return to the starting lineup if the Celtics deal with more injuries at some point. While operating as a reserve, the 37-year-old profiles more as a streaming candidate given his previous performances off the bench this year.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors (83% rostered)

Green had been quite productive over his first three appearances in December, as he averaged 14.0 points, 8.7 assists and 8.0 rebounds in 32.7 minutes per game during that time, a stretch that included back-to-back double-doubles entering Tuesday's loss to Phoenix. However, he was involved in yet another skirmish Tuesday, as he struck Jusuf Nurkić in the third quarter and was subsequently ejected. The incident is being reviewed by the league, and it's certainly possible that those in charge of discipline aren't lenient since the 33-year-old had just returned from a five-game suspension in late November.

Fantasy managers should wait until a decision on discipline is made by the league before determining what to do with Green, but it's certainly a discouraging development given his recent production. In most fantasy formats, players who have been suspended aren't eligible for IR slots, leaving Green in position to potentially take up a bench spot for several weeks. Fantasy managers in deeper leagues may have no choice but to hold Green at this point, but those in shallower leagues can certainly consider parting ways with him and potentially exploring a reunion once his suspension is complete.

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings (61% rostered)

Huerter has had several productive stretches recently but has been in a slump over his last three appearances. He's been limited to 17 minutes of playing time in each of those outings and has averaged just 3.3 points and 2.7 rebounds per game during that time. Huerter doesn't have much upside in secondary categories, so his scoring ability is crucial for his fantasy value. However, he's averaging just 11.6 points per game to begin the season, which would be his lowest mark since his rookie year during the 2018-19 campaign.

While it's certainly possible that Huerter's playing time gets closer to his average of 26.6 minutes per game at some point, the 25-year-old hasn't had too much more production when he sees his normal allotment of playing time. He's scored 20-plus points in just four of his 21 appearances this year and has had inconsistent rebound and assist numbers. Huerter wasn't particularly stellar for the Kings to begin the season, and his production has been trending in the wrong direction in recent matchups.

Ausar Thompson, Detroit Pistons (76% rostered)

Thompson began his NBA career in a starting role, but he recently came off the bench in four appearances and averaged 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 16.3 minutes per game during that time. He returned to the starting lineup Monday against the Pacers and logged 20 points and six rebounds in 33 minutes, but it's not yet clear whether that role will continue since the Pistons' losing streak extended to 20 games Monday.

Thompson flashed some upside in the scoring and rebounding columns in his first taste of NBA action but has cooled off over the past month. He's been held below 10 points in eight of his last 11 appearances and has also had single-digit rebounds in nine of those outings. During that time, he's averaged just 9.0 points and 6.4 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game. The rookie has displayed some potential and isn't necessarily a must-drop player, especially if he retains a starting role, but there could be options on the waiver wire with more upside at this point.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Denver Nuggets (62% rostered)

Caldwell-Pope had a stretch of seven consecutive double-digit scoring performances between late November and early December, but he's been held below 10 points in four of his last five appearances. During that time, he's averaged just 7.6 points and 2.0 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game. He exited Tuesday's game against the Bulls with a head contusion, and it's unclear whether he'll be forced to miss additional time. However, regardless of his health in the immediate future, Caldwell-Pope has simply had decreased shot volume in recent matchups, as he's averaged just 5.0 field-goal attempts per game over his last five outings, down from his season-long average of 8.1 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's main fantasy appeal is his scoring ability, so his recent downturn in points has certainly been discouraging. However, his recent decrease in production isn't his first cold spell of the year, as he had a stretch of five consecutive single-digit scoring performances early in the season before being held below 10 points in four straight games shortly after. Even if he isn't forced to miss any additional time due to his head injury, the 30-year-old profiles more as a streaming candidate at this point.