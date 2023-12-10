Fantasy Football Early Week 15 Waiver Wire Pickups

Indianapolis Colts v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Jake Browning #6 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws during the first half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

It's never too early to look toward your next matchup and a chance to bolster your fantasy football lineups — especially not when the playoffs are about to start. Here are two options to consider claiming on waivers ahead of Week 15.

Jake Browning, QB, Cincinnati Bengals (27% rostered)

Now, you might be seeing this name and think, "Yeah, but it's not like he's going to be a one-for-one replacement of Joe Burrow — that's not how it works." And you'd be absolutely right; Jake Browning likely won't be a one-for-one replacement for Joe Burrow's fantasy production.

But Browning is definitely trying to put on his best Burrow impression.

Browning has thrown for 629 yards and scored five total touchdowns in his last two games. That's not your typical backup quarterback numbers. Oh, and the Bengals have won both of those games.

The Bengals offense has some serious weapons, and it looks like Browning is enjoying the use of them. If you need to stream at quarterback — or, if your signal-caller has a rough matchup (Browning faces Minnesota in Week 15) — go get Browning.

Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Baltimore Ravens (41% rostered)

We've mentioned OBJ in this space before as he's flashed this season. The biggest flash came in Week 14, as Beckham delivered his best game of the season with 17.70 fantasy points.

Lamar Jackson has been looking for consistency from his receiving weapons ever since Mark Andrews went down with injury. OBJ may be emerging at the perfect time for the Ravens as potentially the No. 2 target after Zay Flowers. Not to mention, the Ravens have some plus wideout matchups ahead. Grab Beckham Jr. if you need some receiver help.