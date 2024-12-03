Fantasy Football Week 14 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

San Francisco 49ers running back Isaac Guerendo, second from right, is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Welcome to our fantasy football lineups, Mr. Rookie Isaac Guerendo! The San Francisco 49ers feel like they're fighting a losing battle at this point in the season, looking entirely out of sync with a banged-up quarterback (shoulder) and having lost two of their top offensive weapons for the year between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey, who suffered a season-ending PCL injury in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

The bad news only kept coming, as it was announced that RB2 Jordan Mason would be headed to IR with an injury of his own on Monday. That means it's the next man up in San Francisco — an opportunity for fantasy football managers to nab a potential league-winner on the waiver wire.

Guerendo offers just the type of athletic profile that has historically thrived in Kyle Shanahan's system — a fast one! Guerendo posted a 4.33 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine despite his large frame (6-foot, 221 pounds) and has a pretty unique blend of agility that's not common for his size. Suddenly, he's in the mix to be a potential league-winner with his newfound workload ... so long as the Niners can get their offense back on track under Kyle Shanahan.

Find out how high Guerendo landed in our team's Week 14 running back rankings for half-PPR scoring league formats for what will presumably be his first NFL start:

Which running back will surprise in Week 14?