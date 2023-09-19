Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings

Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has long been considered one of the best (if not the best) dual-threat quarterbacks in the game. It wasn't too long ago that Jackson rushed for 1,000+ yards in consecutive seasons.

He's been a bit quiet on the rushing front this year though, as the Ravens offense moves to a more balanced attack featuring more passing from their signal caller.

[Week 3 Fantasy RankingsQBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

But maybe he'll throw it back to his explosive rushing days in Week 3 when he'll take on rookie Anthony Richardson — who's been showing off some serious rushing chops with three TDs on the ground already.

For that big matchup between dual-threat quarterbacks and all the others on the Week 3 slate, check out our full fantasy football rankings below:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Expert Consensus Rankings

Best of luck in your Week 3 matchups!

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!