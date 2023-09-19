Fantasy Football Rankings: RBs for Week 3

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Football: Las Vegas Raiders Josh Jacobs (8) in action, runs the football vs. Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium. Denver, CO 9/10/2023 CREDIT: Jamie Schwaberow (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X164422 TK1) (Jamie Schwaberow/Sports Illustrated via Getty Ima)

Those who were expecting regression from Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs this season are probably feeling some vindication through two weeks. Jacobs has yet to crack the 10-fantasy-point mark this season.

The main bright spot though: Jacobs has received the bulk of the rushing work for Vegas, and maybe the tough early season matchups are to blame for his struggles.

We'll see if he's able to turn things around up next against the always-tough Steelers defense. Check out where Jacobs lands in our RB rankings for Week 3:

