Fantasy Football Week 12 Rankings: RBs (Half-PPR)

Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams (33) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey) (Jack Dempsey/AP)

Another week, another wrench thrown into our fantasy plans from Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton. Fantasy football managers had plenty of hype for fifth-round rookie RB Audric Estimé after an increased workload in Week 10 that left veteran Javonte Williams with just a single carry on the day.

[Week 12 Half-PPR Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

Fantasy football managers went all-in on the rookie with their FAB bids ahead of Week 11, so naturally, it was only fitting that Williams reclaimed the backfield, sitting on the bench of 75% of Yahoo league managers. Just one week out from a game where Williams played just 29% of snaps, he rebounded to a robust 52%, snagging 13 total touches (including a score) and 16.7 fantasy points — his second-highest-scoring fantasy day all season.

Find out where the team has Williams, Estimé and shifty teammate Jaleel McLaughlin in their Week 12 running back rankings, as this three-headed monster heads to Las Vegas for a matchup with the Raiders, allowing the sixth-most fantasy points per game this season:

Which running back will surprise in Week 12?