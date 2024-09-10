Fantasy Football Week 2 Rankings (Full-PPR)

Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 17: Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Arizona Cardinals warms up prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Well, folks. Week 1 of your fantasy football season is officially a wrap. Hopefully, you enter Week 2 with a stunning 1-0 record and a big smile on your face. If not, have no fear. The analysts of Yahoo Fantasy will be here all season with their top waiver wire pickups, start/sit advice and, of course, fantasy football rankings.

Setting your Week 2 lineups will be a tall task thanks to the many surprises (and injuries) the fantasy overlords bestowed upon us between Puka Nacua, Christian McCaffrey, Rome Odunze, Jake Ferguson, David Njoku and more. Oh, then there's the tall task of sorting through some of the league's most disappointing performances in Week 1, like rookie Marvin Harrison Jr.'s paltry four receiving yards.

Can you trust MHJ in your Week 2 lineups after his lackluster NFL debut? Just how high does Jordan Mason rise in the rankings after a breakout season debut absent injured Christian McCaffrey? Our analysts are here to sort through the most difficult lineup decisions on your plate this week with their Week 2 PPR rankings.

Good luck in your Week 2 fantasy matchups!