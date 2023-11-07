Fantasy Football Week 9 Bad Beats: Downed by Austin Ekeler's late TD & getting Stroud-ed

NFL: NOV 06 Chargers at Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - NOVEMBER 06: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs during the game against the New York Jets on November 6, 2023 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Week 9 is barely in the rearview mirror, but the sting of victory being snatched by the jaws of defeat is still very fresh — maybe even somewhat raw. That’s what this article is for: to deal with that — and it will be each week throughout the fantasy football season.

We put out the call to the fantasy football community for everyone's Week 9 bad beats. Call it part-group therapy, part-group hug. Even a little bit screaming into the night. We've all had those bad beats that are so razor-thin they hurt like a paper cut with salt dumped on it.

This is to let everyone who had a bad beat know that they’re not alone. Time for us to commiserate in our shared misery.

It looks like our buen amigo and colleague Austin Ekeler was the author of some Monday night comebacks and bad beats, while C.J. Stroud has introduced a new term to the fantasy vernacular. Here are this week's bad beats.

Ekeler up and over

That late fourth-quarter touchdown by Austin Ekeler was the final straw for @ajean to barely get out-touched by Pats de Rimouski. The seven catches for 80 yards by Garrett Wilson sure helped.

Now, to add to the pain, @ajean gets to sit Jalen Hurts on a bye this week. Oy.

Stroud-ed, the new verb

I got Stroud-ed in a mid battle royal pic.twitter.com/SghPrBacxf — Bryan Robinson (@sharpshotBRob) November 7, 2023

Imagine grabbing the Cleveland defense pitching a shutout and piling up fantasy points, and then LOSING! That was @sharpshotBRob after inventing a new term: Getting Stroud-ed. When the Houston rookie does that, just tip the 10-gallon hat and move on. To be Stroud-ed is much more original than getting Chased (for Ja'Marr) or Cooked (for James). Wish we could give you points for originality.

Stroud went bananas

When every one of Stroud's fantasy points were needed in this fantasy matchup, which actually came down to teammates Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson being on opposite sides of this battle. Advantage Hall, but only by the smallest of margins. Sorry @bananas_on_top.

CeeDee reach, a bit short

One of the other guys. Not my team thankfully. pic.twitter.com/tVimn2ho9w — David Franklin (@Dlewisfrank) November 7, 2023

Submitted by @Dlewisfrank, the last-play reception by CeeDee Lamb may have come up short of the end zone, but it was just enough margin to outlast a Sunday night comeback from Stefon Diggs that came up a hair shy. It takes every player in fantasy, too.

Any Given Sunday

I won but this was the closest game this week pic.twitter.com/RfDNVksfU0 — El Swaggy 😎 ⚜️ (@datcoOLEiota63) November 7, 2023

Did you hear about the one where a team with Josh Allen and Tua Tagovailoa went into a Superflex battle against Taylor Heinicke and Kenny Pickett — and lost? It's not a fantasy football urban legend. Just ask @datcoOLEiota63, though Keenan Allen finished off the Monday night miracle comeback.

Not. Quite. Enough.

This is my dynasty league (with Stroud) and still losing because my opponent had Carlson and the Raiders defense (while I had J Elliot and cowboys D) pic.twitter.com/rhMSmyul5b — Megan “Megatron” Saxton (@Unique_Megan) November 7, 2023

Remember the time that C.J. Stroud outscored Patrick Mahomes almost 3-to-1 and Diontae Johnson scored his first touchdown in almost two years, and it still wasn't enough in fantasy? Amiga @Unique_Megan sure does.

New York Sack Exchange, 2.0

Jets defense for the win! pic.twitter.com/4c1LPRjfWn — Zach (@ZachAlderman) November 7, 2023

So it had to feel good going into Monday Night Football with a 10.92 lead for @ZachAlderman, and just facing the Jets defense. Well, newly minted Hall of Famer Joe Klecko would approve of the five sacks the Jets put on Justin Herbert, giving the Patriarchy a squeaker of a winner that we've seen all too well.

Survived Ekeler on MNF

Tough loss for @Jon_wrote it was an honor to play you 🙂 pic.twitter.com/mBLRXvHUeh — halluxx (@halluxx3) November 7, 2023

@halluxx3 had to survive a Monday Night Football comeback from Austin Ekeler and @Jon_wrote, who ended up not being able to overcome the goose egg from Gabe Davis. We're left to wonder who on the bench scored a couple of points and could have been swapped in. The agony.

Embracing Dicker the Kicker

Posting for my opponent. R.I.P little buddy. Grabbing GB's defense minutes before kick off was clutch city pic.twitter.com/Puj5qosQte — 3D's (@3DsFantasy) November 7, 2023

Yes, picking up the Packers defense was an inspired move for @3DsFantasy, but look at the events late in that game. Austin Ekeler scored his second touchdown of the day, that put Gimme the Fruit Bowl up by less than a point. Then Cameron Dicker scored the final point of the contest, providing the difference for Aye-Dare-Aid (very original name) to win. Can I have some strawberries while you soak in the bad beat?