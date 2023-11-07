Fantasy Football Week 10 Flex Rankings

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Houston Texans HOUSTON, TX - NOVEMBER 05: Rachaad White #1 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Rachaad White was drafted with the intent of him being an RB2 with RB1 upside, one of the few last true workhorse running backs in the NFL. The workload has been just that — of a workhorse. The production, however, has been lacking. In fact, for many weeks, White was nothing more than a consistent flex option.

Until Week 9, of course.

White delivered his best game of the season, 25.90 fantasy points in a back-and-forth affair with Houston. Not bad for a flex guy.

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

And speaking of the flex spot, our analysts have compiled their flex rankings to help you set your lineups for Week 10. Check them out below:

Who will you start in this important lineup spot in Week 10?