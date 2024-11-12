Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings: Tight ends (Half-PPR)

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 20: Brock Bowers #89 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs after the catch before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 20, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Getty Images) (Ric Tapia/Getty Images)

There will be plenty of fantasy football managers mourning the absence of their star tight ends this week, as Trey McBride (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Cade Otton (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) — both top-five fantasy producers this season — are out on a bye in Week 11.

The good news? Another top-five option is set to return from a bye of his own this week. He ranks as the TE2 in the league this season averaging just over 11 fantasy points per game, tied for the second-most receptions at the position (57) while leading in receiving yards (580).

The Raiders are set to face the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, a team that ranks bottom 10 in yards per game allowed to opposing tight ends this season. Can Bowers continue to do enough with his volume to overcome the inefficiencies of his own offense? We'll soon find out.

Just in case you're not lucky enough to roster a weekly lock at tight end like Bowers, our team is here to help with their Week 11 tight end rankings:

Which tight end will deliver the highest output in Week 11?