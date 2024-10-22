Fantasy Football Week 8 Rankings: Flex (Half-PPR)

NFL: OCT 20 Dolphins at Colts INDIANAPOLIS, IN - OCTOBER 20: Miami Dolphins Wide Receiver Tyreek Hill (10) jogs across the field during the NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and the Indianapolis Colts on October 20, 2024, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.(Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins have positively struggled without Tua Tagovailoa under center, having been out since Week 2 when he was diagnosed with yet another concussion, putting his career in jeopardy. It's rendered wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle mere desperation flex plays rather than must-starts, averaging just under 65 receiving yards per game combined.

The team did get some good news this week, however. Now eligible to be activated from injured reserve, Tagovailoa is eyeing a Week 8 return to action that could get the offense back on track and Waddle and Hill on the path to renewed fantasy relevance.

The team did get some good news this week, however. Now eligible to be activated from injured reserve, Tagovailoa is eyeing a Week 8 return to action that could get the offense back on track and Waddle and Hill on the path to renewed fantasy relevance.

