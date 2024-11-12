Fantasy Football Week 11 Rankings (Full-PPR)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Nick Wass/AP)

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Week 10 was a disappointing week for fantasy football managers everywhere. Scoring was down across the board, and the turnovers were plentiful (especially in the primetime slots). This week, hopefully, the scoring will bounce back in a big way, closing out Sunday with an absolute banger between two of the NFL's best quarterbacks — Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow and Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert.

Though Herbert has had a quieter season for fantasy managers overall, he's come on a bit as of late, finishing as a top-10 QB in two of his last three games on the back of increased passing volume coming out of their bye and an unreal ability to take advantage of busted coverages (cc: Quentin Johnston). Burrow has similarly found success in recent weeks, even without WR Tee Higgins available to him, having thrown for 679 passing yards, 9 TD and 1 INT over the past two weeks.

[Week 11 Full-PPR Fantasy RankingsQBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | D/ST | Kickers]

There's no doubt that a brighter fantasy week will soon be upon us, folks. Navigate Week 11 in your full-PPR leagues with the help of our team's rankings at each position:

Good luck in your Week 11 fantasy matchups!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!