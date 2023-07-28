Fantasy Football Draft Rankings: RBs

NFLPA Rookie Premiere Portrait Session LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The fantasy football running back landscape received a huge boost during the NFL Draft, when the Atlanta Falcons selected Bijan Robinson in the first round and then the Detroit Lions took Jahmyr Gibbs. We all know running back has been devalued in the NFL, as more and more offenses open up the passing playbook, but it's still super important to fantasy managers.

According to current Yahoo ADP, Robinson is already being drafted with the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Nick Chubb and Saquon Barkley.

Bijan Robinson is that talented of a player.

The question now is, will he live up to expectations? Is he a surefire first-rounder based on age, pedigree and landing spot alone? All signs point to a resounding yes, but should there be any concerns of a committee, or rookie growing pains or the lack of upside in the Falcons offense?

Check out where Robinson and the rest of the running backs land in our analysts' half-point-per-reception draft rankings for the 2023 season:

Do you expect Robinson to reach his potential (and meet the hype)? Will tried-and-true stars Christian McCaffrey and Austin Ekeler dominate the position yet again? Who're your top targets?