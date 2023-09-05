Fantasy Football Week 1 WR Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports

Fantasy football wide receivers are more valuable than ever. As the great Scott Pianowski said this draft season, "Get three receivers who start themselves." In fact, Justin Jefferson's case to be the No. 1 fantasy draft pick in 2023 was extremely strong.

And it's not hard to see why receivers have been edging running backs in terms of fantasy value. Not only is the RB position being undervalued in the real game, but it feels like a new crop of young receivers catapult to the top of the fantasy scoring leaderboard every season.

Could Garrett Wilson be the next one? Check out where he lands in our wide receiver rankings for Week 1:

2023 Fantasy Football Rankings

Expert Consensus Rankings

Who do you think will finish atop the Week 1 fantasy WR leaderboard?

