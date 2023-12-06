Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis latest politician to slam CFP after Seminoles were left out, wants $1 million for lawsuit

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Camping World Kickoff - LSU vs Florida State ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 03: A Florida State Seminoles helmet rests on the sideline during the Camping World Kickoff Game between the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles on September 03, 2023, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Add Ron DeSantis to the mix of Florida politicians who are bashing the College Football Playoff.

The Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate said Tuesday that he is asking the state legislature for an extra $1 million to be set aside for Florida State to sue the College Football Playoff committee after the Seminoles were left out of the four-team playoff, according to ESPN. It’s unclear what DeSantis thinks that hypothetical lawsuit would actually accomplish.

"My first-grader, my fifth-grader and my preschooler … they are all 'Noles and they are big-time fans and they do the tomahawk chop and they were not happy," he said, via ESPN . "We are going to set aside $1 million and let the chips fall where they may."

Florida State, which went undefeated and beat Louisville in the ACC championship game, will instead take on Georgia in the Orange Bowl . The Seminoles are the first undefeated Power Five team to be left out of the playoff field, which likely happened largely due to star quarterback Jordan Travis' season-ending injury last month.

Like DeSantis, Florida Senator Rick Scott and former President Donald Trump also spoke out about the decision.

Donald Trump says Florida State was "treated very badly" by the CFP selection committee. https://t.co/Lu0rkTjwNS — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 4, 2023

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell ripped the CFP Committee on Sunday, too.

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee's decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games," Norvell said ."What is the point of playing games? … I don't understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team."

Would Ron DeSantis’ lawsuit accomplish much for Florida State?

No.

In reality, DeSantis' hypothetical lawsuit is likely nothing more than a political stunt related to his presidential campaign — which, according to FiveThirtyEight.com and ABC News , isn't polling very well. By the time the Florida legislature agrees on a spending plan, which is where DeSantis is asking for that $1 million, the College Football Playoff will be long over. It won't actually change anything regardless of who wins the national championship. Florida State won't be allowed into the playoff, because it will have ended. Either Michigan, Washington, Texas or Alabama will be the national champions.

The lawsuit wouldn't change anything for the future, either, as the College Football Playoff is expanding next year to 12 teams. If that were in place now, the Seminoles would be in the playoff. This problem won't exist next season.

So, no matter what DeSantis or any other politician says or tries to do, Florida State won’t be competing for a national championship this season. There’s nothing to be done. DeSantis, Scott, Trump and others are simply pandering to upset Florida State fans and potential voters.